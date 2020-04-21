choose MX | Where to See the “America VS. Juarez”

The choose started your Day number 4, and America is ready to continue in the competition. After a strange match against Tijuana in the that our player Santiago Cáseres could not maintain the advantage and even pointed out that it was the ‘handicap’ of FIFA, is expected to be able to return to the path of triumph in the next meeting, which will be before Juarez FC.

Although it has not been confirmed who will be in charge of taking the control on this occasion, is expected to return to be Nico Benedetti, because the players azulcremas would have agreed to take turns to play. Therefore, we hope to see the colombian with all this afternoon to give the 3 points to the team, in order to maintain the competitiveness of american up in the tournaments of FIFA.

Party: America vs Juarez

Date: Tuesday 21 April 2020

Hours: 14:30 hours of the center of Mexico

Channel: TUDN