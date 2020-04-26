Chris and Liam Hemsworth : Their brother Luke (Westworld) annoyed by their success ?

So recently we came back on the link absolutely extraordinary that has Chris Hemsworth with his brothers Liam and Luke, please know that carry this name world famous is not an easy thing and this is not the elder of the siblings that we will tell the contrary. Yes, to be the brother of two superstars of cinema is not a simple matter and make his own place in Hollywood may be more complicated than we think. While Chris and Liam are regularly in the news, their big brother Luke, also an actor, is more discreet and the 38-year-old is back on the pressure he feels due to the fact of bearing the name Hemsworth.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Luke Hemsworth was then entrusted, and revealed that he had to work more because of his famous name : “I’ve probably had to work harder for most of the things that I do. There is a queue to which you must comply but I’m just going to live my day and do my work as well as my preparation and make sure I am on top of my game as an actor as much as I can”. While we could ask if Luke Hemsworth is annoyed by the success of its brothers, it does not seem to be the case and the actor who has played in several films including Westworld accurate : “I can’t do anything more than that. The expectations of the people are the expectations of the people and I do not change anything to be at the height”. The fans be reassured, there is no rivalry in the family ! For more news, check out all the times Chris Hemsworth has had to deal with rumors completely hallucinating.