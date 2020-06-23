Chris Brown forgets Rihanna and reveals the “woman of his life” (photos)

The former partner of Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown has once again found love and this time, there is every reason to believe that it is good.

The former partner of Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown has once again found love and this time, there is every reason to believe that it is good. Is Ammika Harris, who is also the mother of Aeko Catori Brown, the son of the singer.

At the end of 2019, which have seen the birth of his son, but then to the left. However, the two lovebirds are a couple and Chris Brown didn’t stop him from throwing nice gesture on social networks and share photos and posts. “The most beautiful woman in the world “, has commented on the star in one of the pictures from Ammika Harris.

