Chris Evans, aims to have the Captain America and the Marvel movies

Actor Chris Evans discusses Captain America in a lot of Marvel movies, but now is the time to continue his career.

Belonging to a franchise as big as the movies wonder This is not something simple, since it can be very demanding. Because there are many fans behind, whose passion for the characters is at the height of your expectations for each delivery. But what everyone agrees is that Chris Evans it was prefect Captain America since its creation in 2011. Also The avengers: the End of the game has put end. Since he had to return to the Infinity Stones in the past and has decided to stay with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and live a happy life and everything. He also gave his shield as an inheritance to his good friend Sam Wilson / Falcon played by Anthony Mackie.

Now, Chris Evans has to cope with his career in the film without the Marvel movies, a difficult task because you need to choose the features that are of interest to you already is not transcribed in the Captain America.

“I loved my time with Marvel. I miss him already “, said Chris Evans in a recent interview. “But it is undeniable that it is very exciting to have the total freedom to continue with all that my creative appetite you want. “

It is a single deductible.

The Marvel movies are a world of film as never before. Since only 12 years, they have released 22 films, that also have a coherence between them. For example, Chris Evans has participated in Captain America: the first avengerr (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Soldier Winter (2014), Avengers: age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: civil war (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), The avengers: the End of the game (2019). In addition to having brief cameos in Thor: the Dark World, The (2013) and Spider-man: the Reunion (2017).

Without a doubt, the most demanding part of something as big as the Marvel movies are that they take a lot of time. Given that another film is still in the process of shooting, you may need to be a part of it, because the whole world is connected in one way or another. In addition to having to promote of the first at events around the world. So now Chris Evans It will be the time for him, but he should be able to continue his career, because that is not going to be easy.

