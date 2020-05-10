Chris Evans and Captain America, a story that would not be completed?

If Chris Evans has said that he raccrochait the costume of Captain America, one of the co-producers ofAvengers 4Joe Russo has hinted that Chris Evans might resume his role.

Last march, the actor had pointed out that he would have done with Captain America after the filming of the sequences in the film Avengers 4that ended a month ago. At this time, the actor said on Twitter that his last day of filming had been moving. “To play this role over the past eight years has been an honor,” he wrote.

However, in an interview with the Associated Press, Joe Russo has then insinuated that Chris Evans had may not be finished with his role of Captain America. “I think it was more emotional for him than for us, because he has not yet finished, he said without giving more information. I won’t explain what that means, but the fans will understand soon what I’m talking about. “

During this interview, Joe Russo revealed thatAvengers 4 would be the longest film of Marvel. “We are at the half of the assembly and we have a three-hour movie for the time. It is a film that is very complicated. There are a lot of characters, ” he said. This feature film will be released in may 2019.

Chris Evans has embodied for the first time the superhero in Captain America : the first avenger in 2011.