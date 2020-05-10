Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen (Captain America 3) as a couple : Should we believe the rumor ?

New couple in sight ? According to a rumor persistently, Chris Evans would be in a relationship with her co-star in Captain America 3 Elizabeth Olsen. The two players in the franchise would close during the shooting but did not wish to appear publicly together. The interpreter of Captain America is very secret about his private life and he does not want his relationship to become official. Rumors have begun to circulate on the web following the publication of photos of the filming of Captain America 3 on which we see Chris Evans and Elizabeth very accomplices. The actor of 34 years is known to be very tactile so it is also necessary to consider that they could only be friends. Side love life, the two actors are officially single. The little sister of famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen has broken her engagement with Boyd Holbrook, eight years her senior, in January of this year, after two and a half years of common life.

(Obviously Elizabeth prefer men more mature than she). If our calculations are right, the time of their break-up corresponds to the period of the filming of the Marvel… The young woman would have left his companion for Chris ? The question deserves to be asked. The last known relationship of the actor dates back to last march when it flirtait with the beautiful Lily Collins. Obviously, the thunderbolt has not taken place with the actress The Mortal Instruments. Today, the couple (potential) trying to keep their relationship away from the media, or are they expecting the release of the film in 2016 to make an official announcement and take advantage of the com’ around the blockbuster ? For the moment, no media serious not confirmed their relationship, so expect to learn more before we move forward. melty is vigilant and monitors the slightest tweet, every photo, in order to keep you updated on this burning issue… In the meantime, check out a new image of Captain America 3 Civil War, unveiled by Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). We are waiting for your opinion on this couple !