CHRIS EVANS AND HIS BROTHER SCOTT ARE JOKINGLY BATTLING EACH OTHER

In Chris Evans’ list of qualities, you can add the talent for pranks!

The actor and his brother Scott started a prank battle and the latest move was that of the 39-year-old from Captain America.

Chris secretly waited for his little brother to come into the kitchen, then yelled his name and gave him a good scare. You can see the joke in this video :

Fans are loving this fun joke competition and there are those who have made a compilation of all that Chris and Scott Evans have pulled over time. The storyline is always the same: waiting for the victim to enter a room and shouting his name.

Here is the mix of pranks:

If you like jokes and cold served revenge, don’t miss the new Revenge Prank show with Pauly D and Vinny from Jersey Shore!

