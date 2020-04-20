Chris Evans and his experience in quarantine | Africadaidly

, the famous interpreter ofin Marvel”s Cinematic Universe, he has published an interview in which he spoke, among other things, its experience of the life in quarantine.

The statements were given by Chris Evans in a Dutch newspaper and the translation of his words is made possible thanks to the report CB.com.

Here’s what the star said:

I spend most of my time in the garden with my dog or in the kitchen. Obviously, the one that has done better is my dog[[[[laughing, ed]. I try to maintain a daily routine constant. Basically, I’m already a person who likes to stay at home, so I don’t feel all this urgency to get out every day. I spend most of my time reading and playing with Dodger. And my sleep-wake rhythm has also been affected in a positive way. Usually, I go to bed at 9: 30 am and wakes me up at 7 in the morning. All of the days. A monastic life, but I like it. The indisputable advantage is that I can now organize my life more orderly. I noticed that I could do a lot more, while saving valuable time, mainly because I don’t travel constantly.

As for the two projects that Chris Evans had to work and who have been interrupted because of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which then spread from China to the world, he said:

Now, everything is paused, but yes, everything is postponed. To be honest, I don’t think there will be too many problems and, when the crisis is over, we will be able to return to work. There were two projects that were in the preliminary stages, therefore, neither money nor jobs have been lost.

What do you think of these statements of Chris Evans? You can express yourself in the space for comments below!

We invite you to read what is stated on the website of the Ministry of Health for the novel Coronavirus.

Find all the news related to the new urgency of the Coronaviruses in these archives.