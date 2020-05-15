Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner once disrespectful to Scarlett Johansson, back on a scandal that almost break their friendship

Then you are released if Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are out together in secret, the beginning of melty you offers to come back on a scandal that nearly break the friendship between the actress and the cast of Clint Barton and Captain America. In 2015, during an interview on the occasion of the release of the film Avengers : Age of Ultron, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner have been very disrespectful to the one who embodies Black Widow. As reported by our colleagues from Varietythe two actors have had about intolerable ! At the time, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner have treated Scarlett Johansson “sal*pe” and “p*te” during an interview with the internet site Digital Spy. This happened after they were interrogated about the behaviour of Black Widow with the men in the Marvel universe.

If at the beginning the two men have found this very funny, this was not the case of people who have been offended by such remarks. Recognizing their mistake, the players took the floor and apologized. Chris Evans said in a press release : “(…) We have answered this question in a way very childish and offensive. This has angered some fans. I regret it and I apologize sincerely”. As to Jeremy Rennerhe explained : “I’m sorry that this joke is tasteless on a fictional character has been able to offend you. This was not serious at all. I just mocked during a press conference, exhausting and tedious”. That all the world be reassured, this was finally not marred the friendship between Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner. Phew, all’s well that ends well ! Also, Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo, Marcia Cross… check out these stars who fell pregnant in the middle of shooting.