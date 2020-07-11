Chris Evans and Lily James enjoyed an ice cream together

Fans dream to know what is going on really between Chris Evans and Lily James.

The actor, 39-year-old actress and 31-year-old were seen eating an ice cream in a park in london on Tuesday. According to a witness, the hero of Captain America and the incarnation of the Cinderella the screen took advantage of the sunshine and laughed together while enjoying its sweet taste.

James was wearing a gray sweater, pink T-shirt and black jeans for the occasion, while Evans had opted for a t-shirt from the base of the ball blue and white and jeans. He also showed his admiration for Boston with the use of a cap of the Red Sox. In addition, the two stars wore protective masks in the context of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. That of Evans was printed in the colors of the New England Patriots.

The witness testified that Evans had opened the door of a taxi for James when it was time to move on.

This is not the first time that the two stars are seen this month. The protagonist of Defending Jacob and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again they have also been photographed together on the 4th of July. According to an eyewitness, the duo spent time at the Mark’s Club in Mayfair, before returning to the Corinthia hotel London.