Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson hugging, and watching the love

A new edition of Golden Globes took place on Sunday evening. Two of the leaders of the awards ceremony were the colleagues, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, more eye-catching than ever!

January 6, 2020

The Golden Globes 2020, one of the biggest events of the awards for film and television american.

There, the Marvel superhero, Chris Evan (Captain America) and Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow) presented the awards on Sunday evening.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the Golden Globes 2020.

Since they are partners in the Avengers, they are bound lovingly: Chris Evan, Scarlet Johansson are more singles than ever.

Chris has put an end to his last relationship in 2006 with Jessica Biel, while Scarlett in 2017, with the father of her daughter.

Since then, the “love” looks like, so say the fans, between Evans and Johansson have not ceased to exist.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

In any party, event or even in the own films of the Avengers, they were seen very closely and everyone says that “more than friends”, but nothing is confirmed.

You see a great friendship and a secret love? They are beautiful when even!

.