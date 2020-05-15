Chris Evans and Scott Evans are the “Bro” Couples Challenge

The brothers, players take on the viral challenge TikTok with Jimmy Fallon, where they must answer questions about themselves and each other with their eyes closed.

They grew up together, they are set to act together and now they are in quarantine together in the middle of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. But with all this time together, do they really know?

Jimmy Fallon put this to the test when his brothers Chris and Scott Evans have taken the viral TikTok “Couples Challenge”. They follow in the heels of famous couples such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner.

Instagram

Stormi Webster sings “Patience, Patience” in waiting for a treat comes to steal the heart of Twitter

See the story

Of course, they are a type of couples are very different, with Fallon doubling the challenge of couples “bro”. On the other hand, as brothers and sisters, they may well know even more than romantic couples.

They know certainly for a longer time. But it would give them a head start?

The challenge requires the two participants to close their eyes in front of the camera. They then respond to a series of questions in identifying themselves or their partner. The more they agree, the more they are in sync and, perhaps more importantly, the more they can earn points.

After having spoken of the way in which they had recently taken the ball Wiffle to pass the time, Fallon asked them which of them was the best in the game. He had questions about a possible rivalry between brothers and sisters, he didn’t care about what might boast of their physical prowess and that they would get more than online policy.

CBS

Jake Gyllenhaal shares the response to the hilarious Hugh Jackman on the challenge of the reversal of Tom Holland

See the story

We asked them which of them had the most problems at school, which was more fun during a sleepover. And then things got really personal when Jimmy was asked which was stayed the longest without a shower during the quarantine.

The game is a hoot because it offers two layers of entertainment. First of all, it’s fun to watch them squirm as they answer such questions, personal and in-depth. Then, you can see the extent to which they agree on their responses, even if this is not quite flattering to one of them.

We must say that we were absolutely blown away by these brothers and sisters of Evans. And yes, we can say this because after this performance, they have definitely earned the title of “bro”. As to who is the most stinky, we’ll let you watch the video above for this answer.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram