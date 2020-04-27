Chris Evans : Apple Tv is unveiling the release date of her series, Defending Jacob

After months of waiting, we finally have a date!!! While melty revealed everything we needed to know about the series, Defending Jacob, and we come today to you with good news : Apple Tv has announced that the company will be available from 24 April. As for his other series The Morning Show, which continues to snag the nominations and prestigious awards, the first 3 episodes will be broadcast on the same day before a weekly programming. The one who lent her features and her body, to the character of Captain America for 10 years threads this time the suit of an attorney, Andy Barber, who finds himself in a delicate situation.

A family at the edge of crisis

While he lives with his family in the small quiet town of Newton in the Massachusett, an horrendous crime is committed : a young boy is murdered on the way to the college. While the investigation, which he has the charge begins, the suspicions are more on Jacob, who is none other than the son of Andy. Can we believe the evidence when they accuse your child ? Rendez-vous on the 24 April next year to discover it on Apple TV ! Chris Evans will be accompanied by Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and’jaeden Martell (That, At Loggerheads) who will respectively play Laurie and Jacob Barber.