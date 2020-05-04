Chris Evans brings together once again the Avengers to fight against the coronavirus

“Avengers, assemble! “(“Avengers, assemble!“according to the famous formula of rallying this in the movies and comics Marvel). Taking advantage of the global reach of his character, Chris Evans, aka Captain America, has announced the may 1 on Instagram that the team of the original Avengers will meet for a virtual rendezvous.

Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner will join the actor for “a session of questions and answers private. You can ask us anything. We’ll tell you about. And then maybe there will there be also a few games“said Chris Evans.

To be able to participate, you must make a donation. The donor drawn at random will then be able to attend this virtual rendezvous of nearly an hour. This initiative is driven by the #AllInChallenge, an appeal for donations that the money is fully distributed to organizations that help feed people in need in full pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Get eaten by a dinosaur

The #AllInChallenge saw a number of stars to collect funds through special experiences, and then to challenge other celebrities to join them. Chris Pratt, who has challenged Chris Evans, for example, has invited the winner of his #AllInChallenge to be part of the filming of Jurassic World : Dominion and get eaten by a dinosaur in the film. An experience that the lucky winner should remember a good deal of time…

If many actors are put there, such as Matthew McConaughey or even the duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nirothe singers provide their own #AllInChallenge. Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber or even Camila Cabello have called on their fans to make donations in return for private concerts, appearances in their upcoming clips and much more. “Let’s get together to help individuals and families who are struggling during this period. Take care of each other. Make a donation if you can, and you could be in my next video and learn the choreography with me!“

The five organizations are affiliated with the #AllInChallenge : Means on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen. More than thirty million dollars have already been harvested by more than a hundred contests that are created by many actors, athletes, singers, and personalities. Ultimately, the organizers of the #AllInChallenge hope to reach the 100 million dollars in donations.