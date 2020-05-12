Chris Evans (Captain America) could produce a series Marvel Disney +

Last October, the actor had announced that he would play more the role of Captain America in the cinema, after the release of Avengers : Endgames. A great sadness for the fans, but Chris Evans will maybe not completely bid farewell to the Marvel universe.

In fact, Chris Evans could stay in the adventure of the adaptations Marvel under a new cap. The actor will be seen proposing to carry several episodes of a series to Marvel for the streaming platform, Disney by the director of the studios, Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige himself. It is, in any case, what has advanced the journalist Jim Hill cites a source close to the folder.

The actor, who has already made his own movie Before We Go, could thus return on a production Marvel, but behind the camera this time.

The main party has not yet responded to this rumor. As for Disney, still very much a mystery on the content of its streaming platform, the silence continues. But this new rumor could confirm the remarks made, several months ago, by Joe Russo, director of Avengers : Endgame, when he said that Chris Evans was not really finished with the Marvel universe. The director implied may be the change of the cap of the actor in director.

The Ex-Captain America may therefore carry one or the other episode of the Falcon and the Soldier of Winter or Loki, the two series adapted from the universe of Marvel approached to be on Disney +.

The upcoming release of Avengers : Endgames, on the 26th of April next, could we learn more on the following professional of Chris Evans.