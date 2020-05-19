Chris Evans could have a cameo in the Wolverine Disney More Show – JAPANFM

Marvel may be resigned to the fact that they will not be able to convince Hugh Jackman to make a return to full-time as Wolverine, with the actor reiterating frequently that its time to play the character is completed while regretting that he had missed the opportunity to share the screen with some of the heroes established in the MCU, but they have not entirely abandoned all hope for him to make an appearance cameo either.

We have recently reported that Jackman had refused to develop her favorites and to take to Kevin Feige, but he was not completely opposed to the idea of being present in the right project to give the fans their desire to see the infusion of adamantine mutant in the MCU. Perhaps as an alternative version of the heroes in the multiverse? Of course, most people have assumed that this would lead to a meta-confrontation with Ryan Reynolds, arch-enemy online in Deadpool 3but it is still too early to speculate on that. However, this does not mean that the studio is not already turned toward the future and does not prepare the future plans of the beloved leader of the X-Men and the new actor who will play.

According to our information, that come from the same sources that told us that we both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel performances were in preparation for Disney, and that Karen Gillan is expected Pirates of the Caribbean 6 – Marvel would be at the beginning of the development of a series Weapon X for the streaming service to the Mouse House that will focus on the early days of the research facility secret and that at any given time, there would be a flashback to the Second world War, which shows Wolverine – the new Wolvie in the MCU, not Jackman – fighting side-by-side with Captain America Chris Evans.

With the show still so far away, nothing is obviously frozen at this point, but Evans has admitted in the past that he might be tempted to take over the role of Steve Rogers once more if the material was good, and a fan-baiting a flash-back like this would certainly be a way to make people talk. WolverineThe battles throughout the wars of history were the sequence off the competition for his first film solo, and have alluded to the enormous potential that this kind of story could have, and even though we would get no more than a few scenes if that happened, it would still be easily considered as one of the most exciting times in the history of the MCU.