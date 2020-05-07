Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, and Jamie Lee Curtis in At loggerheads, what are the initial reviews ?

Chris Evans is about to make his big return in the dark halls, only a few months after having bowed out as Captain America in Avengers Endgame. Exit the suit and the rescue missions of the universe, it is found in November next in a role totally different to the film At Loggerheads of Rian Johnson. It will give the answer to Daniel Craig (James Bond)Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream Queens) or Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049) and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why). The movie put us into a family reunion that turns to drama when the patriarch is found dead. Family secrets are then exposed to the great day when the police arrived to investigate. The film premiered at the Toronto film Festival and early reviews are unanimous.

The film wowed at the Toronto Festival

On Twitter one could read : “I can’t remember the last time I saw a survey also funny, well-written and perfectly constructed. Rian Johnson offers the perfect mix of mystery and comedy and offers a timeless classic”or “At loggerheads has become one of my favorite movies of 2019. This is fantastic, the script is great, the performances are incredible. I could easily watch it in a loop. Must-see” . Among other opinions one could also read “The film is absolutely outstanding, many scenes remain in my head for months. Hilarious, very clever, with surprises and twists. Agatha Christie would be proud”. You will have understood, the film has seduced spectators who have had the chance to discover it before all the world. The French release of At loggerheads has been announced for 27 November 2019 !