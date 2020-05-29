Chris Evans defends in the Marvel cinecomic

Promote, which can be found on the Apple TV +, Chris Evans was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter and, of course, has also spoken of Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor initially wanted to defend films of super-heroes:

To this day, we are perhaps a little too accustomed to this structure, then perhaps easy is it to put them in the same category as films of this nature, but I think these are films that leave their mark, and the great caliber of talent involved is a great example .

Speaking of talent, Evans has mentioned the brothers Russo and the first experience of collaboration, or Captain America: the soldier winter:

The Russo’s are real movie fans and have a knowledge of and love immense for certain scenes of certain movies. And it is clear when they are excited by the moments that they want to make it iconic; for example, with the scene of the elevator in Winter Soldier, it was under the eyes of all those who wanted to make it special. The result has been that it is one of my fight scenes favorite. And this time with the helicopter … they had already shot in the head, the position, everything was in their minds.

Speaking of favorite moments, Avengers: the End of the game this was not an exception:

In the End of the game, there are so many fantastic moments. I love the scenes with Downey, I loved to see the evolution of these two characters. Cap usually gives a lot of motivational speech, but all these scenes with all of us together were really special.

Do you agree with Chris Evans? What are your favorite moments in the Marvel movies?