Chris Evans defends new comics during an interview on podcast

Chris Evans is no stranger to having to defend films of comic books. After Martin Scorsese have compared the Marvel movies specifically to the theme parks and saying that they are not of the cinema, many have protested, including Evans and his colleagues brothers MCU. Captain America himself speaks and people listen, and Chris Evans went on the new episode of the podcast Chatter of the Hollywood Reporter Awards to discuss a bunch of different topics, and unfortunately, this topic is back again. And once again, just like Captain America himself, Chris Evans came to the rescue. You can read his quotes below.

We don’t deserve Chris Evans

“It is a testament to these films based on the caliber that they attract. I mean, listen, the big-budget blockbuster movies with big pay checks are always available, and some of these actors don’t affect them. To obtain the people they meet in shows of Marvel what is happening there, it is more than a simple walk in a theme park. It is really, really, really. We may be a little too accustomed to the structure now, but I really think they stand out. And the caliber of talent they attract bears witness to that. ”

Y a-t-he best ambassadors for this kind of Chris Evans, RDJ and the rest of the MCU? Their level of commitment to fans and their belief in the genre is half of the reason for the success of Marvel Studios in the first place. Think of everything that had to go well for the MCU to be a success for a second, all the different stars that needed to align. It’s crazy that all got together like that. People like Scorsese trying to demolish it as he has tried to do is sad and childish. Everyone accepts the entertainment in different ways, and this is not because you do not find the value that others do not. Christ Evans understands it, and the rest of us should too.

