CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans denies rumors of Captain America’s return



The actor denied rumors that he is in negotiations for a future project.

Actor Chris Evans has rejected reports suggesting he is in negotiations to revert to Captain America for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

The star hung up his shield as Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but according to Deadline.com, he is now in talks to return for what is expected to be a guest appearance in an untitled Marvel movie. , with an option for a sequel.

But study officials have yet to comment on the news and in a tweet Thursday, Evans suggested the news was false.

“News to me,” he wrote, adding a shrug emoji.

Evans made his debut as the iconic comic book character in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and has gone on to play the role in 10 other films to date.

