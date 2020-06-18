Chris Evans gives people the envy ` beard ” of the greats in the game of the microcontroller behind the scenes

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of opinions about which Marvel superhero is the best, but one of them is always near the top of each list.

Captain America is not only the first Avenger, but it is also one of the super heroes most popular of the MCU. There are several reasons for this, and one of them is the fact that the trilogy of Captain America was a solid trilogy. But, of course, the other reason is that it is a very good man that can do no wrong.

It doesn’t hurt that the actor who plays Captain America, Chris Evans, a nice guy who wore one or two times the beard is fantastic.

Captain America becomes a rogue

As the title Captain America: civil war may involve, the film is about a disagreement between Iron Man and Captain America, which finally led Cap leaving the Avengers for a time with a small group of his allies.

While several other films of the MCU occurred after the Captain America: Civil War, it was the last time the public saw the Cap in a non-cameo appearance until he presents Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Avengers: Infinity War, when the Lid is finally back, he appears completely different. Obviously, he didn’t have his shield, because it had been broken in Captain America: Civil War.

Their clothes were similar, but different, but the most important change has been the fact that the city of Cape town, was now a full flowing beard. These changes assume that means that the Cap was the same Cap that the public knew more, and it worked.

All the world envy the beard of Chris Evans

Vox has written that the beard Evans had a little less than 7 minutes of screen time in Avengers: Infinity War, and it was more than enough to make a big impression on both critics and the public.

Vox reported that some critics have said that his beard was “the most important part” of the film, while others have claimed that, when the Lid is shown without a beard in the Avengers: the End of the game, as the loss of his beard was the biggest loss of the film.

Marvel Fans have had a similar impression to that of the beard of Evans. Marvel Fan on Reddit has not only complemented the hair cut for Evans, but also his beard. Some fans have said that they had “a serious lack of beard”, while others agreed with the critics saying that they were sad when the Cap is presented without the beard in the Avengers: the End of the game.

Vox, said that there could be several reasons why the beard, Evans was so popular. Obviously, it looks very good, but the beard also symbolizes a combination of aging and the rebellion, according to Vox.

Many celebrities have what Vox called a “beard pass”, that is a beard that grow after they have reached their peak and can take their pension. It is quite similar to what happens to Cap in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: the End of the game.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was not the only time that the Captain America had a beard

While Evans has made films with a beard on his face, as Snowpiercer, he actually had a beard in another movie of the MCU. In the post-credits scene of The Avengers, Cap is eating shawarma with the rest of the Avengers.

It was the result of a joke that Iron Man has been made earlier in the film, but this scene post-generic has become very close to the release of the film.

As a result, Evans was in reality a beard when they filmed the post-credits scene. However, given that this scene takes place right after the events of the film, it would not be logical that the city of Cape town has a beard, because he had no beard during the movie.

This is the reason for the scene, the Cap that covers his face. This was the only time that the Lid had a beard in the MCU, at least until now.