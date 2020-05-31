Chris Evans has nearly put an end to his career as an actor because of his anxiety attacks

Chris Evans has not been away from everything for even as his career began to take off. The actor was struggling to cope with the pressure of the critics and at the box office, up to panic ” on a shoot.” data-reactid=”20″>Chris Evans has not been far away from everything even as his career began to take off. The actor was struggling to cope with the pressure of the critics and at the box office, up to make “panic attacks” on the shoots.

Puncturein 2010, the micro-podcast Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter. And he would have been able to make the wrong decision if he had not benefited from the small boost of Marvel, but also of a certain Robert Downey Jr.” data-reactid=”22″>” The first time I had a small panic attack on the set, I really started to wonder if I was made for this job “, he remembered in reference to the shooting of Puncturein 2010, the micro-podcast Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter. And he would have been able to make the wrong decision if he had not benefited from the small boost of Marvel, but also of a certain Robert Downey Jr.

The right decision

Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

VIDEO. Chris Evans warning his fans against a scam on the Internet

VIDEO. Chris Evans launches ” A Starting Point “, a Web site policy

VIDEO. Chris Evans could play in a remake of ” The Little Shop of Horrors “

“data-reactid=”24″>This will (…) Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

VIDEO. Chris Evans warning his fans against a scam on the Internet

VIDEO. Chris Evans launches ” A Starting Point “, a Web site policy

VIDEO. Chris Evans could play in a remake of ” The Little Shop of Horrors “