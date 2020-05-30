Chris Evans has nearly put an end to his career as an actor because of his anxiety attacks

The actor Chris Evans — Sarah Stewart/Starface



Chris Evans was not far away from everything even as his career began to take off. The actor was struggling to cope with the pressure of the critics and at the box office, up to make “panic attacks” on the shoots.

“The first time I had a small panic attack on the set, I really started to wonder if I was made for this job “, he remembered in reference to the shooting of Puncturein 2010, the micro-podcast

Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter. And he would have been able to make the wrong decision if he had not benefited from the small boost of Marvel, but also of a certain Robert Downey Jr.

The right decision

This may seem surprising, but Chris Evans has long been reluctant to even audition for Captain America. Worse still, the actor has systematically refused all of the tests that Marvel proposed to him, until her book is simply the role on a platter. And again, it took the intervention of Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, to convince him to make the right decision. A funny anecdote when we know that it has been

same with Mark Ruffalo who was hesitant to embody the Hulk and that now refuses to let go of the role !

Anyway, after 11 films in the costume of Captain America, Chris Evans is more than grateful. “It was the best decision of my life, and I owe it really to Kevin Feige [le patron de Marvel] who insisted and helped me avoid making a huge mistake. To be honest, all the things I feared never carried out, ” added Chris Evans.