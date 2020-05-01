Chris Evans has spoilé the end of the film with Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie has been spoilé by Chris Evans on the end of the movie the Avengers Endgame.

Chris Evans doesn’t know very well hold his tongue. The interpreter of Captain America has accidentally revealed the ending of the film Avengers Endgame Anthony Mackie (Falcon), whereas it did not yet know how the film would end for his character.

This week, during an interview on the Tonight Show to Jimmy Fallon, Evans said he has announced the end to Mackie. He talked about the scene where Captain America puts his shield to the Falcon.

“When we were shooting in Atlanta, a few people came to watch the football or something else, and Mackie was the first to arrive, Evans said to host Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t know that he did not know what was going to happen. I said : “Hey, dude, this scene isn’t it fantastic ?” And he said : “What scene ?” And I said : “The scene where I will pass the shield ! ”. And he said: “You give me the shield ?” And I responded with “Oh no”, I ran to my room to get the stage to give it to him, and I’ve seen it, read it for the first time, when he inherits dy shield.”

He adds : “And he was so happy but I said to myself that I can be that I have stolen this moment, maybe Kevin Feige [président de Marvel Studios] wanted the surprise. But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and he deserves it. It was a good way to have – just between us – the transition of the characters.”

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon is broadcast in France on Canal+.

Source : EW / Credit ©Marvel