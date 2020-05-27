Chris Evans : how he was almost denied the role of his life

Known largely for his role as Captain America, Chris Evans, however, has close to never playing the famous Steve Rogers, and this, due to the stress.

He would have been able to move on to the next most important role of his career. In the years 2000, the public discovers Chris Evans as he played Johnny Storm, alias the human Torch, in two panes of Fantastic Four. But it is, nevertheless, well in 2011 that the actor acquired a certain notoriety by endorsing the costume of Captain America in the Marvel movies and the franchise the Avengers. However, the sidekick of Scarlett Johansson would have been able to move to the side of this role, and this, because of panic attacks.

“All of a sudden, your hobby becomes your work, and anxiety comes with it,”, he launched the podcast “Awards Chatter”, relayed by the New York Post. So it is fear of a reputation spectacularly, which has pushed Chris Evans to refuse several times the role of Steve Rogers, especially in the first pane Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011. And this in spite of an increase of salary consequent, and a commitment contract for nine films in the skin of Captain America finally reduced to six. “It was when I was starting to have mini-panic attacks on the trays”, “he explains, noting that these surges of anguish began during the filming of Puncture that came out in 2010. “I do not think that this [jeu] was a good thing for me”, he added.

A role that he has finally accepted thanks to a co-star of the Avengers

Anxiety is nourished also by “the proliferation of the Internet age” accurate Chris Evanswho has done that “all of a sudden, you can read the reactions of people online”, which has only added to his stress. But in spite of repeated refusals, he finally accepted to take on this role now forms a significant part of his career and has contributed to its fame. And this in particular thanks to Robert Downey Jr., that has taken the costume of Iron Man in 2008, a therapist and several close friends. A choice that the actor 38-year-old has no regrets about finally not. “It was the best decision I ever made”, he said, adding that her panic attacks are now just a bad memory.

