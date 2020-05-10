Chris Evans in a relationship with her co-star in The Avengers 2 Elizabeth Olsen ?

Chris Evans (Captain America) congratulated Tom Holland for having won the role of the new Spider-Man, the top of its 19 years. The interpreter of Steve Rogers he certainly reserves a warm welcome within the vast universe film Marvel as suggested by the adorable tweet that he wrote on the 24th of June last : “Huge congratulations to @TomHolland1996 ! You deserve well. We are fortunate to have you with us”. More recently, new rumors have emerged on a potential romance between Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen, whom he had met on the set of The Avengers 2. The two lovebirds are fréquenteraient secretly for a few months, while they are currently working on Captain America 3 Civil War, the output of which is scheduled for may 4, 2016. “Chris and Lizzie are clearly involved in some sort of relationship that is kept ultra-secret while they turn”revealed a source The National Enquirer, “The attraction between the two of them is born from the first day”.

An alchemy that one can clearly feel the screen in the few scenes they shared in The Avengers 2. However, don’t expect to see the two young people appear together on the red carpet. In fact, the hunk wants to protect his or her privacy by keeping secret the maximum. “Chris is paranoid that her story becomes public (…) He protects his image and will a low profile to keep things secret”, added the source. As a reminder, the interpreter of Captain America went to Lily Collins, previously, while the little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would be out with her co-star The Avengers 2, Tom Hiddleston. When Chris celebrated his 34th birthday on the 13th of June last, one wonders if Elizabeth Olsen, who could take over the role of Michelle in Fuller House, was present, and what she could offer him on this special day. Do you think Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans form a nice couple ?