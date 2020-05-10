Chris Evans in a thriller that Antoine Fuqua

(Relaxnews) – The interpreter of Captain America in the Marvel movies would be in negotiations to operate under the direction of Antoine Fuqua in “the Infinite,” says The Hollywood Reporter. Inspired by the novel “the Reincarnationist Papers” Eric Maikranz, the thriller a bit futuristic look at reincarnation.

Chris Evans will bid farewell to his cult figure of Captain America after the release of “Avengers : Endgame”, scheduled for April 24, next. But the actor is already preparing its “post-Marvel”, and reportedly began talks with Paramount to participate in the next film, Antoine Fuqua, “Infinite”.

The film, adapted from the novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” written by D. Eric Maikranz in 2009, will revolve around men and women, quasi-immortals who constantly reincarnate over the centuries, forming a group known as “The Infinite” (“The infinite”). In order to defeat a strategist of evil wanting to destroy the planet, the group will have to rely on a man suffering from schizophrenia and to decipher his dreams so realistic that will prove to be memories of his past lives.

Director Antoine Fuqua (“The rage in the belly”, “Training Day”) is to avail himself of the producer of ‘Transformers’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura on the project. For the moment Chris Evans is the first actor to be linked to the feature film.

The american actor is primarily known to the general public to embody from the 2011 film Captain America, the famous character from the Marvel universe. The actor of 37 years of records to date nine films adapted from the universe of super heroes and finish it in beauty in “Avengers : Endgame” on the 24th of April next after which it will introduce its famous shield. “To play this role during the past 8 years has been an honor. All those in front of the camera, behind the camera and to the public, thank you for these memories ! I am eternally grateful,” was published by Chris Evans on his Twitter account last October, after the end of the filming of the next “Avengers”.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been year honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

If the adventure Marvel is about to end for Chris Evans, the actor is determined to diversify the roles in the film. He will be joined by Tom Holland, the interpreter of the new Spider-Man, in the dramatic thriller “The Devil All the Time” by Antonio Campos expected current 2020 in the United States.