Chris Evans in talks to appear in “Little Shop of Horrors”

After the feature-length film by Roger Corman, released in 1960, and then the musical comedy by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, “Little Shop of Horrors“(“The Little Shop of horrors“in French) will be adapted into a film by Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon“).

The actor, known for having played in numerous commercial successes such as "Captain America", "Avengers : Infinity War", "Thor : the dark World, The"or yet "The Fantastic Four", is in negotiations to interpret a key figure in "Little Shop of Horrors", a remake of the cult film by Roger Corman.

















Warner Bros. is behind this project, which casting is formed from this fall. Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton could be a part of the distribution, while Billy Porter is already confirmed.

“Little Shop of Horrors“tells the story of Seymour, a modest florist, secretly in love with his colleague Audrey. He becomes a celebrity when he discovers unknown plant that he names Audrey Junior and he decides to expose to avoid as the shop closes. But the success turns to tragedy when he realizes that the plant feeds exclusively on human blood.

If an agreement is found, Chris Evans would be playing the dentist (Orin Scrivello, the boyfriend sadistic Audrey.

The filming of “theLittle Shop of Horrors“is expected to begin this summer.