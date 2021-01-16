CELEBRITIES

CHRIS EVANS IN TALKS TO RETURN CAPTAIN AMERICA IN “AT LEAST” ONE MOVIE (MAYBE TWO!)

Posted on

According to DeadlineChris Evans is nearing a deal to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his beloved character Captain America!

After his farewell to Captain America with a very moving post on Instagram following the conclusion of the filming of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed that the storyline of Steve Rogers had officially come to an end, having passed his shield to the character of Anthony Mackie.  

However, things may have changed. The idea that Evans would return to the MCU had been under discussion for a few months. That the actor is ready to raise his shield again and reappear in one of the future Marvel films? 

Deadline reports that the deal is not closed yet, but is on track to return to ” at least one Marvel project with the door open for a second movie “.

The site also reveals that it seems likely the operation will be similar to what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

230
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

221
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

214
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

180
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

159
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

158
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

147
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

143
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

119
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

112
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top