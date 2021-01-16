CHRIS EVANS IN TALKS TO RETURN CAPTAIN AMERICA IN “AT LEAST” ONE MOVIE (MAYBE TWO!)

According to Deadline, Chris Evans is nearing a deal to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his beloved character Captain America!

After his farewell to Captain America with a very moving post on Instagram following the conclusion of the filming of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed that the storyline of Steve Rogers had officially come to an end, having passed his shield to the character of Anthony Mackie.

However, things may have changed. The idea that Evans would return to the MCU had been under discussion for a few months. That the actor is ready to raise his shield again and reappear in one of the future Marvel films?

Deadline reports that the deal is not closed yet, but is on track to return to ” at least one Marvel project with the door open for a second movie “.

The site also reveals that it seems likely the operation will be similar to what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.