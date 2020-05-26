Chris Evans initially declined the role of Captain America because of his anxiety

It is difficult to imagine the film world Marvel without Chris Evans. However, the actor 38-year-old was first denied the opportunity to play Captain America.
The star of Steve Rogers has revealed why it had failed to pass the role in the episode of Monday The chatter of Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Podcast.
After the success of the The Fantastic four In the film, Evans felt anxious to move from the status of actor to his hobby.
“When it becomes your job, string ego the strange tie and the precautions and plans, and all of a sudden it starts to feel a bit more heavy,” he said. “And yes, the anxiety comes with it. Because it was also during the proliferation of the Internet era where all of a sudden you can read the reactions of people online and all of a sudden your story egoic, your story, tangling with what was once just the pure little ball of joy. And yes, it was manifested by anxiety and a little stress. “
He then played in the film 2012 Puncturewhere he “began to have mini-panic attacks on the set”.
"They were enough to throw me a little and enough for me to ask a question, as I said earlier, if I was on the right track," recalls Evans. "Sometimes, it takes a bit of a nightmare to wake you up. I really started to think: 'I don't know if it is the right thing for me. I'm not sure I feel as healthy as I should feel."
It was at this time that Evans has also auditioned for What’s your number? with Anna Faris. He was told that it was against John Krasiński but it The office the alum was also in the running for Captain America. Evans ended up getting the gig. After his team announced the news, they were surprised with an update. It was said that Marvel had decided to go in a different direction and wanted it to come to a test.
"I hung up and I thought about it. And I really, for one reason or another, looked at it as, 'This is the temptation. It is what it is. This is the fork in the road. And I really want to wake up and take control of my life. And I think that this is where you say " no " Evans said. "Then, I recalled my team and I said:" Listen , thank you very much but I think I'm going to say no thank you."
While his team was questioning his decision, they passed on the message. Yet, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has persisted and was eventually invited Evans to visit them. Evans agreed, but he had the impression that his decision was made.
"I left Marvel. I said: 'You know, I refused several times, and I woke up feeling very well. I'm going to stick to my guns", he said." I called my team and I said: 'Look, I pass. Thank you but no thank you."
After hearing the response, Feige decided to offer Evans the role without testing. He was then given the weekend to make a decision.
“I took the weekend and I went to see a few therapists different,” explained Evans. “I had never really followed any therapy before. You know, I just talked to a few different people.”
Although Evans knew that he ran the risk of suffering from anxiety, he also knew that he could not live in fear.
"I had a lot of people who told me they understood where I came from – but they said that it sounded as if I was taking decisions based on fear, which is not false," he said. "They said: 'You can't do that. You can't live life this way."
Finally, Evans has agreed to play this role – and it was the “best decision” he ever made. In addition to playing in the Captain America stand-alone movies, he appeared in The Avengers movies.
To listen to the full interview with Evans, see The chatter of Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Podcast.