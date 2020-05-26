Chris Evans initially declined the role of Captain America because of his anxiety

He then played in the film 2012 Puncturewhere he “began to have mini-panic attacks on the set”.

“They were enough to throw me a little and enough for me to ask a question, as I said earlier, if I was on the right track,” recalls Evans. “Sometimes, it takes a bit of a nightmare to wake you up. I really started to think: ‘I don’t know if it is the right thing for me. I’m not sure I feel as healthy as I should feel. “https://www.eonline.com/”

It was at this time that Evans has also auditioned for What’s your number? with Anna Faris. He was told that it was against John Krasiński but it The office the alum was also in the running for Captain America. Evans ended up getting the gig. After his team announced the news, they were surprised with an update. It was said that Marvel had decided to go in a different direction and wanted it to come to a test.

“I hung up and I thought about it. And I really, for one reason or another, looked at it as, ‘This is the temptation. It is what it is. This is the fork in the road. And I really want to wake up and take control of my life. And I think that this is where you say ” no “https://www.eonline.com/” Evans said. “Then, I recalled my team and I said:” Listen , thank you very much but I think I’m going to say no thank you. “https://www.eonline.com/”