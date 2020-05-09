Chris Evans is 38 years old today, we offer you a GIF of him for all occasions !

Happy Birthday to you, happy birthday to you… Today is an important day because it is the anniversary of one of Chris’s most famous Hollywood. No, we’re not talking about Chris Hemsworth, but Chris Pine uh no, Chris Evans aka Captain America ! It’s been years that the actor sharing our lives through his different roles, and we said that we would take advantage of his 38th birthday, to celebrate it as it should be. We hope that you’re ready(e), we’ve found Gifs of him for all occasions !

When you’re too lazy

Chris Evans mode too cute, desk and bed linen ruffled… We understand that you don’t want to get out of your bed in the morning…

When you’re on vacation while your friends are working…

A nice alternative to “Chris beach”you found Chris in your tub listen to your playlist, favorite. It is intimate to a playlist, but with him, we share everything.

You’re a little hungry, no ?

You’re out of your bed, you have taken your bath and now you’re hungry. A small apple ?

When you tell the same story 30 times

You were a quiet, laid(e) and your BFF comes to talk to you about the same girl again and again.

And Bam… The surprise

Except this time, he changes the end of the story !

CRAZY LAUGH

And that the fall is really, really, really super funny

When you’re invited(e) to THE evening

You’re so hypé(e), we understand, it was the evening not to be missed !

When you débarques in the evening

You’re prepared for all occasions and you know how to do your entry !

When you spend a good evening

There are games which you can’t resist… Normal.

When you call your uber

Drink or drive, you need to choose !

When you decide not to go back alone(e)

It is still better to spend the evening accompanied(e).

But you’re too tired(e)

Good night baby !

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRIS EVANS

Heart on thee !