Chris Evans is just and charismatic in Defending Jacob (critical)

A drama judicial to the tunes of already seen, but particularly well written and incarnate.

Is he guilty ? The question that shakes any good series justice resonates with more ardour, in Defending Jacobthe new series of Apple TV+, which is out today everywhere in the world.

This chronic hard and pure, which will delight fans of the genre, sends a teen of 14 years on the bench of the accused. Jacob is suspected of having stabbed to death a classmate, morning, before going to college. All the clues seem to match, but his father, a prosecutor, fully aware of the workings of the justice, will fight like a beautiful devil, to prove his innocence. But it is at least innocent ?

The doubt throughout the 8 episodes of this drama with attention to detail, drawn from a best-selling book written by William Landay, a former prosecutor himself, which exposes a method with the operation relentless judicial machinery american. Defending Jacob is not quite revolutionary. She has this bad habit of going exactly where you expect. The light blue pale dress, the investigations and the suspicions of the parents of Jacob adds to the clichés of the story justice somewhat outdated. Nevertheless, the series has enough twists to keep us in suspense from start to finish. Especially, Chris Evans and Michelle Dockeryvery touching, are brimming with charisma. Thanks to their performance thrilling and engaging, every father, every mother, will experience with pain the torments of these parents who are no longer able to watch their child’s eyes, torn by the shadow of suspicion. Up where believe in the innocence of his little one ?

Defending Jacob – mini-series in 8 episodes on Apple TV+ from the April 24, 2020.