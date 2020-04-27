Chris Evans, John Krasiński and Rachel Dratch Star in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

The Super Bowl is February 2, which means that the commercials for the big game have already started to deploy. Chris Evans, John Krasiński and Rachel Dratch have recently played together in an advertisement hilarious Super Bowl for Hyundai.

Chris Evans | Alberto E. Rodriguez / FilmMagic

The advertising is on the theme of Boston

In advertising, Evans, Krasiński and Dratch join together to announce a self-service car. Evans and Krasiński were both born in Boston and Dratch was born in Massachusetts. The advertisement, entitled rightly “Smaht Pahk”, announces the new Remote function Smart Parking Assist of the Hyundai Sonata.

Evans and Dratch will greet each other with accents of Boston. While they stand on the sidewalk, they look at a person trying to park a car in a restricted area. Then Krasiński monte.

“Look at these two disorders,” he says.

“Wicked cah !!” says Dratch. “This is new?”

Krasiński tells him that it is a Sonata, then they are going to the park. It then descends to the car and headed towards Dratch and Evans.

“Look who has Smaht Pahk,” he says. Krasiński then continues to click on a button and the car starts to park on-site.

“Smart Pahk?”, Request Dratch.

“Just hit the clickah, the cah is pahks,” he replied.

The spectators shout, while the car has no driver.

“No, it’s okay, he Smaht Pahk!” The reassures Evans.

It was the first time that Chris Evans and John Krasiński worked together

Believe it or not, but advertising for Hyundai is the first time that Evans and Krasiński’s work together. However, the two actors were willing to play the role of Captain America in the film world Marvel. The role ended up going to Evans.

“My agent called and said:” They’re going to go with Chris Evans “ ” said Krasiński to Variety. “And I remember to have said:” Yeah, look at the. He is Captain America. “”

Krasiński learned of the casting of Evans before going to dinner with his wife Emily Blunt for her birthday. Blunt has proposed to cancel the dinner, but Krasiński was told that this was not necessary.

“I said:” It is Chris Evans. Of course, we go to dinner, ” he said Krasiński.

John Krasiński spoke again the casting for his birthday

Krasiński was 40 years old on 20 October 2019. For his birthday, the actor has organized a fundraiser with Family Reach. The organization provides financial assistance to families who are fighting cancer. To raise funds, Krasiński has tweeted at several celebrities encouraging them to make a donation. Evans was one of those celebrities.

“Very well, come in the afternoon here and this train of gifts continues to roll! Hey @ChrisEvans, do you remember when you told me to steal the role of Captain America?… The time to pay? # JKbday @ familyreach “, he tweeted.

Evans then had the perfect answer to the tweet of Krasiński. He responded with a gif of Krasiński as Jim Halpert in The Office. In the gif, Jim cut a part of his tie that Pam is feeling better as her veil is torn before their marriage.

In the gif of the scene, Jim said: “That’s it. Now we are even.”

The response to Evans has been appreciated by the fans of Marvel and of The Office. After the advertisement of Hyundai, Evans and Krasiński may have another chance to work together.