Chris Evans made his debut on Instagram and launches a challenge

made its entry on Instagram: the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which promotes its new television series for the Apple TV + Defending Jacob, published its first post there is little time.

This is a video in which the actor poses a real challenge: a fundraiser in favour of a series of works that are beneficial, including Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, America’s Food Fund and Meals on Wheels. Here is the precise description:

Chris Evans has decided to take a break in the defense of the planet to spend time with YOU. Yes – you read that right. With two of your friends, you can participate in an evening of virtual game with Chris Evans. The other participants in the evening will be Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. Yes – once again, you read that correctly. You can spend time with these “super” stars for a battle to remember with the games and finish the call with a session of questions / answers with them. You have the opportunity to ask your deepest questions on life, success, their acting career and other topics beyond the universe! Chris Evans has chosen five of his closest friends for this experience. * The superpowers will not be permitted during the game * 100% of the money collected will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

In short, the winner and his friends will be able to spend 40 minutes in a hangout virtual Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, brand Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. The first 20 minutes will play, and the other 20 minutes will consist of a Q&A private with the players.

In the same minutes, Evans has also sent a video to the hospital Emerson of Concord (Massachusetts), thanking the staff for its efforts during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. The actor claims to be very close to this hospital, where some of his grandchildren were born. Note that the video is made in exactly the same place as the previous one … but with a pull of an entirely different color.