Chris Evans : Netflix announces release date of his new film, The Red Sea Diving Resort

You know, when you said the words Netflix and July, you think of the new season Stranger Thingsbut it was another good news for you: it is also in July that Chris Evans will be back in our lives and on our screens. The actor, who is currently in full filming of the series Apple Tv Defending Jacob, will be at the poster of the film The Red Sea Diving Resort the 31/07 on Netflix. If he has dropped the shield of Captain America, it will not be the less a hero for this new role, which plunges us into the heart of a true story, even if, of course, we are never in the shelter of a twist !

Directed by Gideon Raff, the film tells the story of the rescue of jewish immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel in 1981. Chris Evans gives a reply to Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones). We looked forward to the trailer for the film which is expected to be unveiled soon by Netflix, and we console saying that Chris Evans is always on the poster of the Avengers Endgame that will offer a new version with scenes never before !