Chris Evans on Stanley Tucci and his martinis | Africadaidly

andthey have shared the screen, Marvel cinecomic directed by Joe Johnston. And indirectly, as we all are, they also share this long quarantine by the health emergency. At this stage, Tucci has shared a video on Twitter in which we see while showing us how to do step-by-step the famous cocktail Negroni.

Evans then responded to the video by revealing that a few days after the end of the shooting of the first film course, Tucci has applauded the cast in preparing Martini in his trailer.

Here is the tweet with the video of Tucci:

Love. Stanley. Tucci. Some (most) days after completing the shooting of the first film, Captain America, Stanley made us martinis in the trailer. It is a gem, absolute. Also cool, fun, witty and charming as you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

Chris Evans shares two new photos from quarantine in the company of her dog, Dodger

Below is the synopsis for Captain America: The First Avenger:

We are in 1941, the world is torn apart by the war. After attempting several times to enlist in the army to fight alongside his brothers and sisters in the allied Forces, the young and frail Steve Rogers is part of an experimental program that will transform him into a Super Soldier known as Captain America …

SOURCE: twitter