Chris Evans opens up about her panic attacks and anxiety

Chris Evans has thought about quitting the acting profession after having had panic attacks on the trays. The actor has said he is fighting for his mental health during a discussion with Scott Feinberg, in the last episode of the podcast Awards Chatterthe Hollywood Reporter.

The actor has explained that he struggled to bear the bad reviews and performance at the box office of his films. “There’s a moment where you say, “Man, I can’t make a good movie, I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know how many opportunities I’ll have'”, he says.

It is thus that he began to have anxiety attacks, in 2010, on the plateau of Puncture, which led him to ask if it was beautiful and well-made for this job. “The first time I had a panic attack on the set, I really started to wonder if I was made for this job. I didn’t know if I felt as though I should “, he adds.

Fortunately for him, having just finished the feature film, Chris Evans has found success interpreting Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.