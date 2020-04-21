Chris Evans: Photographs in quarantine with his dog | Africadaidly

Over time, we have published more than one “Curiosity “ connected toand his dog

One of the last times, the star of the film world Marvel has dressed his four-legged friend in a sweater inspired by the one worn by Ransom Drysdalethe character played by Chris Evans in the film written and directed by Rian Johnson Dinner with a crime – Knives Out. You can see in this article.

A few hours ago, the actor, who like everyone else is quarantined to his home, has posted a few new photos in which he is seen with his best friend.

In the tweet accompanying the two photos Chris Evans explains:

Two seconds later, he sneezed directly on my face.

Not later than yesterday, we have reported statements that the interpreter of Captain America has made in a Dutch magazine, with which, among other things, he talked about his experience in the field of quarantine:

I spend most of my time in the garden with my dog or in the kitchen. Obviously, the one that has done better is my dog[[[[laughing, ed]. I try to maintain a daily routine constant. Basically, I’m already a person who likes to stay at home, so I don’t feel all this urgency to get out every day. I spend most of my time reading and playing with Dodger. And my sleep-wake rhythm has also been affected in a positive way. Usually, I go to bed at 9: 30 am and wakes me up at 7 in the morning. All of the days. A monastic life, but I like it. The indisputable advantage is that I can now organize my life more orderly. I noticed that I could do a lot more, while saving valuable time, mainly because I don’t travel constantly.

What do you think of these photos of Chris Evans? Give your opinion in the space for comments!

We invite you to read what is stated on the website of the Ministry of Health for the novel Coronavirus.

Find all the news related to the new urgency of the Coronaviruses in these archives.