CHRIS EVANS PLAYING PIANO COMPOSITION BY AN ITALIAN PIANIST IS ALL YOU NEED TO SEE TODAY

Even today we have a good reason to exclaim to the world ” Chris Evans thank you for existing!” This time it is not for his qualities as an actor or for his handsome physical form, but for his skills as a musician.

The 39-year-old posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he can be seen playing on the piano one of his favorite compositions by Fabrizio Paterlini, the Italian pianist and composer.

📲 Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/JZHmuYgSqB — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 25, 2020

Fabrizio Paterlini was born in Mantua on February 22, 1973, the city where he graduated in Music Theory from the Academy of Arts.

He began playing the piano at the age of 6, a musical instrument that, using his words, “best expresses his inner world”. To his credit, he has 10 studio albums, two EPs, and several singles.