Chris Evans puts a fan in his place on Twitter

The fakes are legion on Twitter and here is a new proof. While it was believed that the new trend of the “neighbor number” was starting to fade, a user of Twitter has attempted to revive it by demonstrating inventiveness. The young woman has posted a screenshot of a supposed conversation with his neighbour on the issue that led to the call via FaceTime. This was then followed two other screenshots of the user in question and Chris Evans having a conversation through the feature of video call in the iPhone.

Except that this beautiful story that has been shared tens of thousands of times was absolutely not true. “Fake. Sorry”, has simply retweeted Chris Evans on the social network to the small blue bird. The model Chrissy Teigen was amused response dry of the actor, commenting : “brutal, lol”. This message is bogus will finally been seen by millions of internet users.

