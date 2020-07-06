Chris Evans recalls his worst audition

The actor Chris Evans, in particular, known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is back in the worst audition of his life. Tells us how was his interview for the film ” Observe and Report “.

Chris Evans : a popular end of the

Before becoming the face of Captain America in the 2011, with Captain America : The First Avenger, Chris Evans has over ten years of career behind their backs. It starts at the beginning of the 2000s with roles oubliables in romantic comedies such as The Sex Academy or The Diary of a nanny. This is, obviously, your role as the human Torch in The Fantastic 4 what gives a better visibility. From there it begins to rotate in the movies more impressive as Sun, At the End of the Night, Scott Pilgrim or The Losers. And then, his role as Captain America, finally, the launch of his career. However, it has not been rosy during his ascension…

The worst audition of Chris Evans

In an interview with Backstage, Chris Evans has said the worst audition of his career. He recalled the events that took place in 2009, when he attempted to play in the comedy Observe and Report with Seth Rogen. He said that it is easily your worst professional experience. The interpreter remembers that time, and this meeting, during which he panicked. The pressure was then too high and has fallen in love with Chris Evans :

I walked into the room, and there was Seth, the director and the producer. For some unknown reason, my brain screamed : “no, no, no ! “. I started my audition and after a couple of lines I had waves of sweat, and my face went all red. In mid-hearing, I said : “sorry guys. Sorry. It is necessary for me to stop “. I go out in the hallway to relax. I laugh at myself. Then I return to the hearing room. I start again and my face becomes red. I start to sweat and I have to stop again to me. To me, they were given a chance a couple of days later, and once more, I have not been able to contain myself. So I thanked them and I let go of this opportunity. Of course, not in the paper.

Chris Evans has recounted this story without any kind of filter, without wooden language. Like any human being, Chris Evans has a panic attack live for an audience. The exercise is stressful, that even the most famous of the actors were still sometimes difficult to handle. A beautiful story for the actors and beginners, who remembers that the failures are not irreversible and that nothing is lost. After all, now the career of Chris Evans is at the top !