Chris Evans returns to his role of the Human Torch

Chris Evans, famous today for his role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), began his career in the universe, super-heroic in camping The Human Torch in ” The Fantastic 4 “. The actor looks back on that period.

Today, Chris Evans is one of the faces emblematic of the MCU. The role of Captain America offered him a springboard not negligible and has given him an international reputation. However, before turning in for the MCU, the actor has camped another super-hero : The Human Torch. He returns to this role ultimately important for his career.

“I was in need of a victory “

He interpreted this cult figure of the comics in The Fantastic 4 in 2005. And then in the sequel in 2007. Despite its interpretation being applied, the feature-length films are critical failures. So far, Chris Evans has fond memories and is happy to be a part of.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood ReporterChris Evans has explained why he had accepted to play this hero. He has also shared his reaction when he knew he was going to incarnate as The Human Torch, that was the biggest role of his career at the time :

This was at a time where the genre super-heroic, took off. Most of the movies were on the heels of Spider-Man and X-Men that dominated the genre. Sometimes you try to remember certain moments of your life, some professional changes and developments, but you are not successful. There are some phone calls to get a job which I can’t remember. But this one I remember very well. I had just gotten dumped, I was in need of a victory. I remember receiving this phone call and to have just thought : “Oh yes ! “It was really a role that I loved, it was the best paycheck I’ve ever had. It was a turning point in my career.

It is pretty cool to see Chris Evans as lucid. He does not forget that it owes a lot to The Fantastic 4 and the director, Tim Story. He does not repudiate, not only the two feature-length films yet often disparaged. He has a good memory, and this is ultimately the most important thing for him. After, for the spectators, it is a different story…