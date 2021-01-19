CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans returns to the Marvel Universe as Captain America

Posted on

Chris Evans is expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, the Deadline website confirmed.

The 39-year-old actor is reportedly close to signing a deal to reprise the role of Steve Rogers and his alter ego Captain America in at least one more Marvel project, with the doors wide open for a second film.

Sources said the new film is unlikely to be a new sequel to the ‘Captain America’ series and that Evans’ deal will be similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s after ‘Iron Man 3’ when he appeared as the hero in other Marvel movies, such as ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Chris seemed to have played Captain America for the last time after 11 movies in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and had already revealed his enthusiasm for having “freedom” to pursue other roles.

He said at the time: “I loved my time with Marvel; I miss him already, but there is no denying that it is very exciting to have total freedom to pursue what my creative appetite wants, ”he commented.

