Chris Evans reveals why he joined Instagram

Actor Chris Evans has explained his decision to join the social network Instagram in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The famous interviewer Jimmy Fallon He asked Chris Evans about his life in quarantine, but he joked that he had an idea of what’s happening on his Instagram. The actor has therefore decided to explain why he had decided to join the popular social network.

“Yes, I don’t know what it was. I don’t know. I guess I have given away “, joked Chris Evans. “I feel like an old man. I’m so late for the party. Do you know what is going on? I had too many good photos of my dog. It was as if these pictures were lost on my phone. I have to put it somewhere. “

But earlier this month, the star of Captain America said that perhaps he had already regretted his decision to connect to the application.

“I have no one with DM on Instagram. People say to me that the elves of Photoshop work already, ” said Chris Evans on Twitter. “I woke up to a notification saying that my new account Instagram has been suspended because of unusual activity. I regret it already? “

However, all this was for a good cause.

Chris Evans He joined the rest of the Avengers original to participate in the All-In Challenge. This makes people aware that food banks and charities in need of assistance due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Currently, the film industry is stopped, but Chris Evans continues its plans to expand his filmography beyond Captain America and the Universe cinematic Marvel. In her next projects, there would be a remake of Little shop of horrors Where an exotic plant from a flower shop in the city centre convinces the apprentice trader quiet resort to measures horrible to keep alive and grow. In addition, it will also carry a horror film directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) titled Bermuda Triangle.

This is the address to his Instagram.

