Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr… You balance the first interviews of your favorite actors

Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman… If these names are today known to all, there was a time during which they were not yet (fully) part of the star-system. Like all young players, and even the most experienced, they have scoured the castings before renting THE role that the revealed. Because it is a little bit of nostalgic mood, we offers you a return in images on the first interviews of your favorite actors. That thou shalt soon realize, some have really always been made for this business.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has perhaps not had to switch to audition to get the role of Steve Rogers in Captain Americabut this has not been the case for his other films. Here, he auditions for the comedy Sex Academy, in which he would eventually take the role of Jake Wyler.

Scarlett Johansson

If Jumanji has come to include a young star in the grass, in the person of Kirsten Dunst, the role of Judy Shepherd could have been played by Scarlett Johansson. Yes, for she is the young daughter of 9 years old in the video.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is one of those child actors whose Hollywood career began very early. This is the film Leon, for which she auditioned in the video, which has revealed. She plays one of the title roles alongside Jean Reno.

Robert Downey Jr

For once, Robert Downey Jr had already made a name in the middle of the film before her audition for Iron Man. Nevertheless, we could not help but to share you the video of his test for the role.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has also made part of the children stars, revealed very early on. A very young version of the actor auditioned here for the series of the 1990s The Outsidersin which he ended up having a small role in an episode.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is far from having the look of Wolverine on these images. This video shows her first reading the script of X-Men with Bryan Singer, the director of the film. At this precise moment, the australian actor had not yet been granted the role of his life.

Paul Rudd

Legend has it that Paul Rudd does not age. This video of his amazing audition for the role of Tommy Doyle in Halloween 6 proves decidedly not the opposite. We don’t know you, but we find that the talent is already present.

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams has been revealed thanks to his role in the romantic comedy Never forget, alongside Ryan Gosling. While many actresses are more well known that they have also auditioned for the role, it is his performance that has conquered all of the world.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is no longer present. Gangsters films to comedies through the tragedies, the actor knows how to play everything or almost. Although he only appeared in the second installment of the Sponsorhe had already auditioned for the first film.