Chris Evans shares an adorable photo of quarantine of himself and his dog

Even at the darkest hour, America can count on Cap to lift the spirits and give hope to people, which is exactly what Chris Evans has done by sharing a photo of him and his dog in quarantine in the middle of the pandemic COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, recently recognized by the WHO as a pandemic, continues to cross the United States at an alarming rate. Currently, more than 43 000 people have been tested positive for the disease and 546 have died of severe pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome. Obviously, these figures belong only to the United States, and the global statistics show that the pandemic is growing more quickly than even in its infancy, Wuhan, China.

In addition, current estimates suggest that if the necessary precautions are not taken in time, most of the world’s population could contract the disease by the end of 2020. As such, health officials are pleading with people to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel to the outside, without forgetting that many governments have put in place extreme measures to restrict the social interactions of people.

Even the celebrities of the hollywood are campaigning for people to put themselves in quarantine, and it would appear that unlike his co-star Evangeline Lilly, Chris Evans to take this issue seriously. Fortunately for him, however, he will not have to go through these difficult times.

On Twitter, the actor Avengers: Endgame has shared the following photo of him and his dog to celebrate the national Day of the puppies. See for yourself below:

Although seeing this photo was definitely uplifting, this was not the only positive thing of the actor. In fact, it has also shared information on how to help during the pandemic COVID-19, proving once and for all that he is truly worthy of his role of Captain America in both on-screen and off-screen.

Of course, the Wasp of the MCU, Evangeline Lilly, has recently been the target of much criticism for his remarks controversial about the virus. The actress went so far as to suggest that the current pandemic is a hoax, infuriating a lot of people in the process. Suffice it to say, it is good to hear again the voice of reason, of Marvel, even if it is through Chris Evans and flow staff on Twitter.