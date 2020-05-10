Chris Evans soon in the series Defending Jacob, it gives you all the details

Chris Evans is an actor that refuses to do anything ! If their roles of super-hero have enabled him to make himself known in the world, he did not hesitate to accept more projects “small” that allow us to discover new facets of his acting. After 10 years of good and loyal services for Marvel Studios, Chris Evans has spent a few months on the boards of Broadway, and it is now on the small screen he will attack with his very first serial in which he held the main role: Defending Jacob. As we know that you are as passionate about Chris Evans we tell you all about this project !

The plot

In Defending JacobChris Evans will lend his features to Andy Barber, an assistant prosecutor in a small town in Massachusetts. When a young boy is killed on the way to school, he is immediately put on the case to find the one who committed the crime. Only here, a little bit of evidence and testimony lead to a track to which he was not expecting : his son Jacob becomes the suspect n°1. Andy Barber will then engage in a fight to prove the innocence of his son, while his family is abandoned by the city as a whole.

The cast

It is Chris Evans who has the primary role for the series, but it’s going to be able to count on a cast of quality to give him the reply. Thus, we find Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) in the role of his wife, Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) in the role of the defence lawyer, or even Sakina Jeffrey in the role of the prosecutor. Finally, it is the young actor’jaeden Martell, seen in It or Masters of Sex, who will lend his features to Jacob.

Dissemination

The shooting of Defending Jacob is currently taking place in the city of Newton, Massachusetts, the same city where takes place the plot of the book which the series is adapted. For the moment no release date has been announced, but the series will be available on Apple Tv+ and will last for 8 episodes. We hope to broadcast for the fall of 2019 !