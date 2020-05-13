Chris Evans suspended against Strasbourg

Chris Evans (2.03 m, 28 years) will not play against Strasbourg in Orleans this Saturday for the 11th day of the Jeep ELITE. The post 4/3 american was disqualified last week during the move of his team, OLB, Limoges, and it is on the suspension the conservatory, waiting to pass in front of the disciplinary committee of the league on Tuesday, 3 December.

It is a blow for the training of Germain Castano who was hoping to regain the victory in finding his room. The former player of Monaco (in 2017/18) turns on for the time this season at 15.8 points to 54.1% completion of the shooting, 4,3 rebounds, 1,3 passes decisive and 3.6 fouls caused to 15,8 evaluation in 27 minutes. His duel with Damien Inglis, another position 4/3 of its size and its mobility, was expected. Orleans will have to do otherwise.

Here is the press release from the OLB :

“Despite the request for withdrawal of the suspension the conservatory, Orléans Loiret Basket informs you that Chris Evans, following the fault disqualifying factor received on Saturday, November 23, in the face of Limoges, will be suspended for the next game against the SIG on Saturday 30 November at the Palais des Sports Following this incident, Chris Evans has been convened by the club, which condemns, without reservation, his gesture. It will be put to contribution to youth training centre as well as to the students of the class arbitrator of the Lycée Pothier in order to exchange on the difficulties of the arbitration. It will be heard by the disciplinary committee of the league on Tuesday, 3 December at 19: 00 at the headquarters of the LNB with Vincent Fontaine and Didier Nourault. Chris Evans regrets his actions not controlled under the blow of anger, and wishes to apologize to all the partners, subscribers and fans of the Orléans Loiret Basket.”