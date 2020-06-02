Chris Evans takes a radical decision after the final Avengers: Endgame

In November 2018, Joe Russo claimed that Chris Evans wasn’t yet done with the role of Captain America in the MCU. More than a year has passed since the intervention of the american director, and it would appear that Evans has finished with his leading role. The actor has recently indicated that it was preferable that it not slips ever his costume of Captain America.

a costume put away for good

In 2019 came out Avengers: Endgame, consecration of the MCU and a true tribute to this saga, which began in 2008 with Iron Man. Fans have mourned the death of Tony Stark and have welcomed the passage of relay between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. The usual Captain America in the MCU has retired in Endgameafter having been able to live a quiet life with his beloved. Guest of the show The Graham Norton Show last week, Chris Evans has returned to his role of Steve Rogers. Asked about the risks linked to a possible return in the MCU, Evans is realistic :

“I think it would be too risky yes. It was a beautiful course and we left on a note so high that it would be too risky to try according to me. It was a really good experience and I think it is better I leave that way.”

A response that seems to be categorical, as in November last, Evans, there was still doubt. Nevertheless, to consider a possible return, it would have to be that the story is ready. With Avengers: EndgameMarvel wanted to create a new Captain America, whose history and the new status can be monitored in The Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter, the series, Disney+ whose distribution is still scheduled for the month of August.

Find a Chris Evans in Captain America seems to be a risky bet for the studio american. Nevertheless, with the concepts of Multiverse and time travel, anything is possible. Assumptions that will eventually, unless Marvel decides to bring back the character, and that Evans accepts the role. But for now, the MCU needs to further develop its phase four.