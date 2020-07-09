Chris Evans (the Avengers) and Lily James as a couple ? Leave more

This is the rumor that runs in the web since a few days. Chris Evans would be in a relationship with a famous actress that is none other than Lily James. The interpreter of the Captain America and the star of the series Downton Abbey were seen together on the streets of London. After partying in a club, very exclusive and private in the city, joined to the same hotel. Do not take more to scare the users. The two celebrities are more than friends ? Has all the air. In any case, the american actor and british actress are now inseparable, and continue to feed rumors about their possible romantic relationship.

As you can see in these photos published by the Daily MailLily James and Chris Evans have spent the afternoon of the Tuesday, 7 of July of every two. The masks on the face, which is crossed in a park of London before landing in the grass to enjoy an ice cream. The super-hero of the universe Marvel and the performer of Cinderella have been photographed in the process of discuss and laugh. A beautiful complicity does not go unnoticed among his fans. We are witnessing the beginning of a beautiful romance ? The doubt is allowed. Matter to follow therefore. In the meantime, take a look at the reason hilarious that Chris Evans has made the buzz on Twitter.